Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, August 28

Nearly every MLB team will be in action on Monday, August 28. The day begins with the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The 14-game slate wraps as the Arizona Diamondbacks play a divisional game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite MLB player prop bets for Monday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, August 28

Zac Gallen, over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

Despite being rivals in the NL West, Gallen has only faced the Dodgers once this year. It was on Opening Day, and the righty allowed five earned runs on six hits in 4.2 innings of work — but he struck out seven. Gallen punched out 11 in his last start and at least six in six of his last seven appearances.

Cal Raleigh, over 0.5 hits (-165)

Raleigh has played three games in a row, so he could get a rest day Monday. Seattle would be wise to at least DH him and not take his bat out of the lineup, though. He has only seen Oakland Athletics starter Kyle Muller once and went 1-for-3 in the game. Raleigh went hitless on Sunday but went a combined 5-for-8 the two games prior. He should be able to log at least a base hit on Monday.

Andrew Abbott, over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

The rookie Abbott has had an up-and-down season. He started strong with a 4-0 record, but the run support has become more inconsistent. Still, Abbott is fanning batters at a consistent clip, punching out at least five hitters in six of his last seven games. The Giants have been slumping mightily at the plate of late, and Abbott should be able to strike out at least six on Monday.