Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, August 27

Rise and shine, baseball bettors. Sunday means a full slate of early action, with this 15-game slate getting underway with the early Peacock game between the Angels and Mets at 12:05 p.m. ET. With so many options for player props to choose from and not a ton of time before things get rolling, we’re here to help you narrow it down with three of our favorite plays of the day (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, August 27

Zack Littell, over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Littell isn’t the flashiest arm, a 27-year-old journeyman without much of a big-league track record and a paltry 10th-percentile whiff rate so far this season. Still, this number feels far too low, especially at plus odds: The Rays righty has struck out five or more batters in each of his last three starts, and he gets an absolute dream matchup against the Yankees on Sunday afternoon. Even with Aaron Judge back, New York has been the worst offense in baseball against right-handed pitching over the last two weeks, with a measly .175/.262/.308 slash line — and, more importantly for our purposes, a league-high 30% K rate. The Rays have let Littell pitch into the sixth inning in each of his four starts this month, and if he does so again on Sunday, his fastball/splitter combo should have no problem hitting this over.

Alex Faedo, under 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Another number that doesn’t quite make sense to me. Faedo is not much of a strikeout pitcher: He’s punched out at least five in just four of his 10 starts this season, with below-average whiff (26th percentile) and K (39th percentile) rates. I’d be skeptical about this number at even odds even under neutral circumstances, but his matchup on Sunday is anything but: The Tigers righty will face off against a Houston Astros lineup that has literally the lowest strikeout rate in the league against right-handers in the month of August. Even when righties have pitched well against them of late, it hasn’t come with Ks — Red Sox starter Brayan Bello struck out four over seven innings, Tigers teammate Matt Manning struck out just one over 6.1 frames earlier this series — and it’s hard to imagine Faedo doing much better.

Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos, over 1.5 total bases (+260)

We cashed on a total bases parlay with the Mariners yesterday afternoon, so let’s fire one up again in Philadelphia this time. The Phils have had it rolling at the plate of late, with a top-five team OPS overall and a top-10 mark against left-handed pitching over the last two weeks — including 19 runs across their first two games against the Cardinals this weekend.

St. Louis will send lefty Drew Rom to the hill in Sunday’s finale for his second big-league start, and his first ... really did not go well: Rom got torched for eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and a whopping four walks in just 3.2 innings in a loss to the Pirates. (His 4.82 ERA at Triple-A isn’t much better.) Both Bohm (three multi-hit games in his last six, .916 OPS against lefties this year) and Castellanos (.884 OPS in August, .891 against lefties this year) have been swinging a hot bat of late, and should thrive with the platoon advantage today.