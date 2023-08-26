Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, August 26

We’ve got a full 15-game slate of MLB action on Saturday, with things getting underway around 4:05 p.m. ET and running through to the late games on the West Coast. That presents a full menu of options to choose from for those looking for profitable player props, and we’re here to help narrow it down with three of our favorite plays of today’s game (all odds courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, August 26

Eury Perez, over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

Baseball is a much better place now that Eury Perez is back blowing smoke past Major League batters. The Marlins phenom’s team-imposed hiatus ended earlier this month, and after a couple starts to knock the rust off, baseball’s top pitching prospect exploded with 10 Ks and just two hits allowed against the Dodgers last weekend. He’ll get the Nationals on Saturday, and while Washington has been surprisingly frisky of late — their strikeout rate against righties is among the five lowest in the league in August — I’m still taking the over on the righty at this number.

Perez has struck out seven or more batters in five of his last six full starts, and he fanned six in just five innings of work against these same Nats in his second career start back in May. He’s stretched out enough to throw 90-95 pitches in this spot, which should be enough to get him to six frames — and if he goes six frames, he’ll almost certainly clear this over.

Zack Wheeler, under 7.5 strikeouts (-165)

I know there’s not much juice here, but this number is still too good to ignore — it’s never wise to pass up easy money. While Wheeler has a very healthy K rate on the year, he’s cleared this strikeout number exactly three times across 14 starts over the past three months. He also draws the Cardinals on Saturday, a team that hardly ever whiffs against right-handed pitching (19.9% K rate against righties since August 1, fifth-lowest in the Majors over that span). Key St. Louis batters — like Paul Goldschmidt (three Ks in 28 PAs), Nolan Arenado (three Ks in 19 PAs) and Willson Contreras (two Ks in 13 PAs) — also have very low strikeout rates in their histories against Wheeler, making it very hard to see the Phillies righty clearing this over.

Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, over 1.5 total bases (+250)

The Mariners have been baseball’s best offense this month — yes, even better than the Braves — Rodriguez (1.090 OPS in August, 2-for-4 on Friday night) and Raleigh (.865, 3-for-5) have been two of the biggest reasons why. They should keep that rolling against Royals righty Jordan Lyles on Saturday, who enters this start with a 6.41 ERA so far this month and an expected slugging percentage that ranks in the bottom 10% of all starters. Rodriguez is 3-for-6 in his career against Lyles, and while Raleigh is 0-for-2, the Seattle catcher is slashing a sizzling .262/.343/.672 against righties this month.