Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, August 25

A full schedule of games is on hand for Friday, August 25. Every team is scheduled to be in action. The day begins with the Houston Astros taking on the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. ET and wraps up with the Atlanta Braves facing the San Francisco Giants, with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, August 25th

Spencer Strider, over 8.5 strikeouts (-140)

Strider will face a familiar foe in the San Francisco Giants. He faced them a week ago and pitched seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 10. Strider has become inconsistent with his punch-out numbers, but he should be able to tally at least 9 strikeouts on Friday.

Josh Rojas, over 0.5 hits (-160)

Rojas faced Kansas City starter Brady Singer on Monday, August 14. He finished with two hits in the game. Rojas heads into Friday’s matchup riding a four-game hitting streak. Given the matchup, he should be able to tally at least one base knock on Friday.

Sonny Gray, over 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

Gray will take on a struggling Texas Rangers team. They have lost seven consecutive games and are struggling to stay consistent at the plate. Gray has also struggled to stay consistent on the mound, but he has had a great month when it comes to striking out hitters. He has at least seven punchouts in four straight starts and should make it a fifth on Friday.