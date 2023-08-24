Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, August 24

There is a lighter MLB schedule on tap for Thursday, August 24. The day begins with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians resuming their suspended game from Wednesday night in the second inning at 12:10 p.m. ET. The day wraps with the Cincinnati Reds facing the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET on FS1. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Thursday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matt McLain, over 0.5 hits (-195)

McLain is hitting .297 in his rookie year, so I take it anytime I can grab him to pick up at least one hit at decent odds. He went 2-for-5 in his last game while hitting his 15th home run. McLain has yet to face Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly in his career but should be able to continue his three-game hitting streak on Thursday.

Pablo Lopez, over 6.5 strikeouts (-130)

Lopez has settled down on the mound and has been electric for the Minnesota Twins this month. He has allowed just one earned run in 25 innings through four August starts while striking out 27. Lopez has punched out at least seven batters in six of his last seven outings.

Zack Gelof, over 1.5 total bases (-115)

The 23-year-old infielder has played in 34 career games but is hitting .295 with nine home runs and 17 RBI. He did go 0-for-4 on Wednesday, ending a six-game hitting streak. He will face Chicago White Sox reliever Jesse Scholtens, who has allowed 10 earned runs in his last 15.1 innings. Gelof should be able to take advantage of the matchup and tally at least two bases on Thursday.