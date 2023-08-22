Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, August 22

After a relatively light Monday around MLB, we’re back with a full 15-game slate on Tuesday night. That means tons of action, and just as importantly, tons of options to choose from for those looking for profitable player props. As always, we’re here to help you sort through it all with three of our favorite plays (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, August 22nd

Jesus Luzardo, over 2.5 earned runs (-110)

After a sizzling start to his summer, Luzardo has crashed down to Earth recently, with an 11.68 ERA so far in August and at least four earned runs allowed in each of his last four starts. Things won’t get much easier on Tuesday night, as the lefty will face off against Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and the Padres — who rank fifth in baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching since August 1. For everything that’s gone wrong for San Diego this year, they’re a righty-heavy lineup that can absolutely crush southpaws; just ask fellow Miami lefty Ryan Weathers, who was lit up for five runs on five hits and five walks in just 3.1 innings of work. Given Luzardo’s recent form and the Padres’ ability to pounce on mistakes from left-handers, this number shouldn’t be anywhere near even odds.

Carlos Rodon, under 5.5 strikeouts (-125)

Another one that shouldn’t be anywhere near even odds. Not only did Rodon struggle when actually healthy for the Yankees — he’s cleared this number exactly once all year, back on July 14 — but he also hasn’t pitched at all in over two weeks while battling a hamstring strain. He’ll be returning to the mound tonight without a single rehab start, meaning he’s likely to have a pretty short leash, and he’s facing a Washington Nationals lineup that has the league’s fourth-lowest K rate against lefties since August 1. Just about everything is trending against Rodon hitting the over here, which makes it an enticing play even without a ton of juice.

Ryan Mountcastle, over 1.5 total bases (+100)

After a disappointing start to 2023, Mountcastle has been cooking with gas recently, with a 1.108 OPS, five homers and four doubles over his last 23 games. He’s killed lefties all year, with a 1.109 OPS against southpaws, and he’s had a ton of success against Blue Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi specifically: In 17 career plate appearances, Mountcastle is 7-for-12 with four homers, four walks and a double. Camden Yards isn’t a friendly place for righty power, but Mountcastle is a great bet for at least one extra-base knock nonetheless.