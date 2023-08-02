Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, August 2

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Wednesday, August 2. This gives you ample opportunities to place player prop bets. The games begin at 12:20 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Atlanta Braves. The day wraps as the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for 10:10. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Wednesday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, August 2

Tony Gonsolin, over 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

Gonsolin has a good matchup on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. He has been up and down with his control of late, but facing the A’s is a prime chance for him to bounce back. Gonsolin last pitched five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed five earned runs but still struck out five. Gonsolin should punch out at least six batters on Wednesday.

Pete Alonso, over 0.5 hits (-230)

Alonso sat by and watched as the New York Mets became sellers at the 2023 trade deadline, seemingly throwing in the proverbial towel on this season. He responded by launching his 31st home run of the year on Tuesday. Alonso has notched a hit in back-to-back games and should tally at least one hit to continue that streak.

Logan Webb, over 4.5 strikeouts (-165)

Webb has had a surprisingly down year for his standards, but that seems to be the story with this year’s San Francisco Giants squad. He enters Wednesday’s divisional matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks with an 8-9 record and a 3.49 ERA. Despite his numbers, he is still striking out batters with relative ease. He’s had six combined strikeouts overhis last two starts but had at least five in his seven starts before those. If Webb can last at least five innings, he should be able to strikeout at least five batters.