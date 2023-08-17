Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, August 17

After a fully loaded MLB slate on Wednesday, Thursday’s schedule is significantly smaller with only six games on the docket. But, even with the truncated schedule, there are still plenty of good player bets. Here are three of our favorites, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, August 17th

Justin Turner, O 1.5 total bases (-125)

Justin Turner enters tonight’s game with a .410 batting average against Corbin in 39 career at-bats against him with two home runs and eight RBIs. Turner’s cleared this line in two of his last four games, and all three of his last matchups against Corbin. The Red Sox lineup should have no trouble tallying runs against Corbin, and I’m betting Turner will be at the center of that offensive explosion.

Paul Goldschmidt, O 2.5 runs + hits + RBIs (+115)

Like Turner, I’m betting on Goldschmidt’s track record against his opposing starter. Goldschmidt has a whopping .647 career batting average against Mets starter Jose Quintana and has cleared this line in two of his last three starts against the Southpaw. He’s also on a bit of a hot streak right now, as he’s hitting .467 over his last four games and cleared this line three of those four games.

Zac Gallen, to record a win (+135)

There are few teams Gallen knows better than the San Diego Padres, as the 28-year-old has made 11 career starts against the Friars, going 3-3 with a 3.34 ERA. He’s been very strong against them as of late, as he picked up wins in his last two outings against them this year after getting a no-decision against them in April. The Diamondbacks offense is a little iffy which gives me some pause, but I think Gallen will pitch well enough that Thursday’s game won’t turn into a track meet.