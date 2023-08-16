Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, August 16

We’ve got nearly a full MLB slate on Wednesday night, with just a handful of matinee starts sprinkled in. That means plenty of action as well as plenty of options to choose from for those looking for juicy player props. We’re here to help you sift through it all with three of our favorite plays of the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, August 16th

Jeimer Candelario, to hit a home run (+500)

It’s always a good idea to bet on homers when the wind is blowing out at Wrigley Field, as it will be when the Cubs face the crosstown rival White Sox on Wednesday night. Candelario in particular should be able to take advantage, as the deadline acquisition has posted an .897 OPS, 37.6% fly-ball rate and 16.5% HR/FB ratio versus right-handed pitchers this season. White Sox starter Mike Clevinger has given up a 6.37 xFIP, 1.66 HR/9 and massive 60.5% fly-ball rate to lefties — a fly-ball pitcher is really not a good mix with this particular ballpark, especially not tonight, and Clevinger figures to get victimized at least once by this dangerous Cubs lineup. Candelario offers the perfect mix of odds and underlying stats.

James Paxton, under 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Washington Nationals are playing out the string, but this remains a surprisingly feisty lineup against left-handed pitching. The Nats are in the top 10 in team OPS against southpaws this season, and they have the league’s sixth-lowest K rate against lefties since the start of August. Paxton has cooled off a bit since his blazing start to the 2023 season, having cleared this strikeout number just three times over his last eight starts, and the Red Sox veteran has his work cut out for him to reverse that trend on Wednesday night.

Charlie Morton, over 15.5 outs recorded (-120)

Morton, by contrast, has a dream matchup, facing a Yankees lineup that’s been flailing lately and ranks in the bottom third of the league in team OPS and K rate against righties since the start of August. Morton’s suffered through a couple shaky starts of late, but all that’s done is artificially deflate this number: The veteran had pitched into the sixth inning in 15 of his first 21 starts this season prior to August, and the Braves are comfortable giving him a very long leash. With plenty of run support at his disposal from this Atlanta lineup, Morton should have no trouble navigating this New York lineup.