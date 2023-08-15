Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, August 15

After a lighter slate on Monday, MLB is back with a full 15-game schedule on Tuesday night — which means plenty of options for those looking to find profitable player props. With such a loaded dance card to choose from, we’re here to help you sort through it all with three of our favorite plays among tonight’s games.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, August 15th

Michael Wacha, under 14.5 outs recorded (+125)

Wacha will make his return to the mound for the San Diego Padres tonight after being sidelined since July 1 with a shoulder issue. The righty was in the midst of a career year before going down, with a 2.84 ERA through his first 15 starts, but I’m banking on a short outing for him against the Orioles on Tuesday night. For starters, Wacha isn’t fully stretched out: He’s only made two Minor League starts, throwing 46 and then 67 pitches. He’ll likely come in somewhere around the 80-85 mark tonight, which likely won’t be a long enough leash to get him through five full innings — especially against an Orioles team that’s been an above-average offensive unit all year.

Max Kepler, over 0.5 RBI (+125)

Kepler and the Minnesota Twins get a juicy matchup on Tuesday night against Tigers righty Alex Faedo, who’s allowed a 7.71 ERA and .500 SLG over his last four starts. Faedo has struggled badly with both the home-run ball and left-handed hitters, with a 1.57 HR/9, 42.2% fly-ball rate, and 45.3% hard-contact rate against lefties this season. Kepler’s been on a tear of late, slashing a blistering .310/.351/.632 with seven homers in 24 games since July 17 — and he’s driven in a run in seven of his last eight starts. With an implied run total over five tonight, Minnesota should light up the scoreboard, and Kepler will have plenty of opportunities to tally an RBI from the middle of the lineup.

Bailey Falter, under 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

Yes, this is a low number, but somehow it’s still not quite low enough. Falter has only struck out four or more batters three times in eight outings this season — and only once over his last five — and both his K rate and whiff rate rank in the bottom five percent of all starters. The lefty will go up against the Mets on Tuesday night, and while New York is admittedly playing out the string over the last month and a half of this season, there’s still plenty of firepower here: They have the eighth-lowest K rate since the start of August, and they’ve been particularly tough on left-handed pitching. With Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Francisco Lindor and more right-handed threats — plus tough outs like Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil — Falter should be held below four Ks yet again tonight.