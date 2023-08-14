Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, August 14

Monday is a travel day around the Majors, meaning we have just nine games on tap tonight — and fewer options to choose from than usual for those looking for profitable player prop bets. Don’t worry, though, we’re here to help: Here are three of our favorite plays for today’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, August 14

Max Scherzer, over 7.5 strikeouts (-110)

As you might have heard from, oh, literally any Mets fan, Scherzer’s been a bit bumpier than expected this season. But while he’s gotten hit hard at times, his strikeout upside remains nearly as high as ever, with a 67th-percentile whiff rate and 76th-percentile K rate. As high as this prop is, the future Hall of Famer has actually cleared it in eight of his last 12 starts across both New York and Texas, and he’ll have an excellent matchup to help him make it nine of 13 on Monday. Since the trade deadline, the Angels have become one of the freest-swinging teams in baseball, ranking in the top five in K rate against both lefties and righties since August 1. (They also have the league’s third-worst OPS against righties over that span, so Scherzer should go plenty deep enough into this game.)

Matt Olson, over 0.5 RBI (+110)

Olson is just about the best RBI bet in the game right now: He leads the Majors with 107 on the season, including a ridiculous 27 over the Braves’ last 17 games. He’s been held without an RBI in just three of those 17 contests, and he’s very likely to add to that streak on Monday night against Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt. Schmidt has given up a .286/.369/.500 OPS against left-handed batters this year; if Olson doesn’t drive himself in with a home run, the odds are very good that he drives in Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley or any of Atlanta’s other stars that he hits in front of.

Braxton Garrett, over 5.5 hits allowed (+110)

Garrett has struggled since the start of July, with a 5.35 ERA over his last seven starts — and at least six hits allowed in six of those seven. His opponent on Monday, the Houston Astros, is finally at full strength with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve back, and they’ve been red-hot of late: Houston has the league’s second-highest team OPS against left-handed pitching since the start of August, with a .322/.407/.602 slash line. They should be able to collect at least half a dozen hits before chasing Garrett from Monday’s game.