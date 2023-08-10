Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, August 10

With how big of a travel day Thursdays are in the MLB, there are fewer games than normal on Thursday, August 10. Only 16 teams are expected to be in action over eight games throughout the day.

The action begins as the Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 12:35 p.m. ET and wraps with the Colorado Rockies playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. With limited options to choose from, here are our favorite player prop bets for Thursday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, August 10

Chris Taylor over 0.5 hits (-190)

Taylor is having a down season hitting only .210 and coming off of an 0-for-3 performance on Wednesday. Still, he has a good matchup against Colorado Rockies starter Ty Blach. Taylor is 8-for-23 with three doubles, one home run and four RBI against Blach in his career. The Rockies reliever may not stay in the game long, but Taylor should still be able to tally at least one base hit on Thursday.

Aaron Nola over 5.5 strikeouts (-170)

Nola has a tough task following teammate Michael Lorenzen who threw a no-hitter on Wednesday night. Even though they didn’t tally a hit, the Washington Nationals batting order struck out only five times. I don’t think Nola no hits them, but I think he continues his six-game streak of striking out at least six hitters.

Masataka Yoshida under 1.5 hits (-260)

Yoshida has been one of the more consistent hitters for the Boston Red Sox. He heads into Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, slashing .304/.362/.477. Yoshida did hit a double on Wednesday, but it was only his second hit in the current series against KC. He will have the handedness matchup against the expected pitchers to begin the game, but he shouldn’t tally two hits on Thursday.