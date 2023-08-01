Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, August 1

There is a loaded MLB schedule on Tuesday, August 1, with every team scheduled to be in action. The day begins with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins duking it out starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. The action wraps as the Oakland Athletics take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET and the game airing on ESPN+.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, August 1

Zac Gallen, over 5.5 strikeouts (-185)

Gallen faced the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start. He pitched 6.1 innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits. Still, Gallen finished with eight strikeouts. When he faced the San Francisco Giants earlier this year, he struck out six hitters in 7.2 innings. Gallen should be able to punch out at least six Giants batters on Tuesday.

Teoscar Hernandez, under 0.5 hits (+165)

Hernandez heads into Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox riding a three-game hit streak. His name is also swirling in trade rumors, so this bet could be voided if he isn’t in the lineup and gets dealt. Assuming he stays with Seattle and plays, he has a tough matchup against Boston starter Brayan Bello. Hernandez is 2-for-9 in his career against Bello with five strikeouts.

Fernando Tatis Jr., over 2.5 total bases (+110)

Tatis went 0-for-5 in the series opener on Monday. He will begin Tuesday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies facing Peter Lambert in what will likely be a bullpen day. Tatis enters the day 3-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBI so far against Lambert. He will have the benefit of playing at Coors Field, and I think Tatis bounces back with at least three total bases on Tuesday, despite that being an above-average prop line.