Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 9

For one of the first times this season, the Sunday MLB slate doesn’t include a night game for Sunday Night Baseball. With the 2023 All-Star break looming, the last games will start at 4:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 9. Nearly every team will still be in action on the day, offering plenty of player prop bets to choose from. Here are our favorites, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, July 9th

Max Scherzer, over 6.5 strikeouts (-150)

The New York Mets ace has started to settle into the season, logging four consecutive games of at least eight strikeouts while punching out at least eight in seven of his last eight starts. Teammate David Peterson struck out seven San Diego Padres on Saturday. Scherzer should tally at least seven strikeouts on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds, over 0.5 hits (-270)

Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies on Sunday. The switch-hitting outfielder has done well against Davies in his career, entering 9-for-25 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI. Reynolds went hitless on Thursday and Friday but hit a double on Saturday to end that slight slump. He should finish with at least one base knock on Sunday.

Ryan McMahon, over 0.5 hits (-210)

McMahon is riding a two-game hitting streak and will face a familiar foe on Sunday. He and the Colorado Rockies will take on San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb. McMahon enters 9-for-28 with two doubles, one home run and three RBI in his career against Webb. He should be able to tally a base knock in his final game ahead of the All-Star break.