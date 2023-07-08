Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 8

There are only two days left until the 2023 All-Star break. Saturday, July 8 is the last full day of baseball, with some teams playing a shortened two-game series this weekend. With a full schedule of games on Saturday, there are ample opportunities for player prop bets. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Saturday's action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, July 8

Blake Snell to record a win (+120)

Snell started the season ice cold but has begun to heat up. The lefty had a 1-6 heading into June and has since logged four wins in his last six appearances. The run support has varied, but the San Diego Padres lineup has a good matchup against New York Mets starter David Peterson. If he can get some run support early, Snell should log a win on Saturday.

J.P. Crawford over 0.5 hits (-180)

Crawford heads into Saturday riding an eight-game hit streak. The Seattle Mariners will face the Houston Astros and southpaw starter Framber Valdez on Saturday. Crawford enters 5-for-18 against Valdez in his career with two doubles and two RBI. He should be able to continue his hit streak and log at least one hit Saturday.

Jarren Duran over 1.5 total bases (-135)

Duran has been a bright spot for the Boston Red Sox this season. He is heading into this game hitting .313 on the year with four home runs and 30 RBI. Duran had two hits, including a triple in the series opener on Friday. He started July strong going 5-5 in a game where he had four doubles. Duran is 3-for-6 in his career against Oakland Athletics starter Paul Blackburn and should tally at least two bases on Saturday.