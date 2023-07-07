Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, July 7

The MLB is back in action on Friday, July 7 with a full schedule of games. Every team is set to begin their final weekend series before the 2023 All-Star break. The day begins with the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays playing at 6:40 p.m. ET on Apple TV. The final game of the day pits the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants against each other, with first pitch at 10:15 p.m. ET.

With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, July 7

Austin Slater under 1.5 hits (-280)

Slater has a good matchup against Colorado Rockies starter Austin Gomber. He heads into the game 9-for-15 against the southpaw with three doubles and two triples. I think Slater logs a base knock on Friday, but I don’t think he tallies two. He had three multi-hit games in total last month, and the San Francisco Giants have been platooning him whenever opponents turn to a righty out of the pen, which could limit his plate appearances Friday.

Tony Gonsolin to record a win (+180)

Gonsolin has a good matchup against an injury-riddled Los Angeles Angels lineup. Star two-way player Shohei Ohtani is expected to be in the lineup, but the Angels could be without Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury and Zach Neto. Gonsolin has logged three bad starts in a row allowing at least four earned runs. Still, with the matchup and the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup behind him, he should bounce back on Friday.

Zac Gallen over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

Gallen will face the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second time this season. In the first, he lasted only 3.2 innings allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits. This was during the stretch when the Pirates looked unbeatable, and they have fallen from grace since. Pittsburgh is 1-5 over its last six games, and Gallen is coming off a game with 12 strikeouts.