Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, July 6

The impending All-Star break plus an extra weather-induced doubleheader means the MLB slate is surprisingly robust on Thursday, July 6, with 13 games on tap. That means plenty of action around the league, and also plenty of potential profit for those looking to place player prop bets. Here are our three favorite plays of the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, July 6

Jose Ramirez, over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Jordan Lyles may have finally snapped his historic winless drought last time out against the Tampa Bay Rays, but the Kansas City Royals righty still enters his start Thursday with an ugly 6.68 ERA. He’s been hit hard by just about everyone, but lefties have been particularly successful, with a .262/.328/.523 slash line and 22 extra-base hits — including 11 homers — in 172 at-bats. Ramirez is in the midst of another All-Star season at the plate, with a .956 OPS against right-handed pitching, and he’s lit up Lyles in his career with four hits and two walks in nine total plate appearances. He’s as good a bet as you’ll find to tally an extra-base hit on Thursday night, even at these relatively weak odds.

Jose Berrios, over 4.5 strikeouts (-145)

Berrios also doesn’t have the juiciest odds tonight, but the righty has been on a tear for the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a 2.96 ERA over his last 11 starts. He’s cleared this strikeout total in eight of those 11, and he has a dream matchup to keep that trend going on Thursday night. The Chicago White Sox — as righty-heavy a lineup as you’ll see in the Majors between Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez and Jake Burger — have been vulnerable to right-handed pitching all year, and they have the league’s fifth-highest K rate against righties since the start of June. This is simply too low a number for Berrios in this spot, especially as he’s racked up eight strikeouts in each of his last two outings.

Kyle Bradish, over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

Speaking of numbers that are too low: Bradish turned a corner in early June and has been rolling since, with strikeout totals of 10, 1, 8, 7 and 7 in his last five starts. He gets the New York Yankees on Thursday night — a team that, as you may have heard, has been struggling a bit to score runs since Aaron Judge went down with a toe injury. Bradish struck out only three in his first meeting with New York back in May, but that was a different pitcher facing a drastically different offense, one that’s posted a woeful 78 wRC+ — third-worst in the league — against righties since the start of June. Bradish has his slider (38.1% whiff rate) and curveball (31.5%) locked in, and he should roll once again tonight.