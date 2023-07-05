Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, July 5

The MLB will be back in action with a jam-packed schedule on Wednesday, July 5. Every team is expected to play, barring some inclement weather. The day begins with the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros playing at 2:10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The games wrap up with the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Wednesday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, July 5

Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases (+190)

Freeman is hitting .313 on the season with 14 home runs and 54 RBI. He and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face Pirates starter Osvaldo Bido making his fifth career start. Freeman will have the handedness matchup against the righty. The first baseman hasn’t had more than one total base in a game in his last four games, but he had three straight games of at least two total bases prior to that.

Tommy Henry over 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the New York Mets on Wednesday. New York picked up the 8-5 win, but Arizona starter Zach Davies pitched 5.2 innings and struck out six. Henry has tallied at least five strikeouts in consecutive outings and four of his last six starts.

Seth Lugo to record a win (+175)

Lugo has a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, but the injury bug has bitten them. The lineup could be missing Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury, and Zach Neto. Lugo is looking for his first win since May 3, and if he can get the same run support that Joe Musgrove received on Tuesday, he should be able to notch a victory.