Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, July 4

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Tuesday, July 4. The action starts early with the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals playing at 11:05 a.m. ET and wraps up late with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers in a night game on the West Coast. With so many options to choose from with a loaded 15-game slate, here are our favorite player prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, July 4

Bryan Reynolds, over 0.5 hits (-205)

Reynolds has been inconsistent this season but is still hitting .271. He has gone hitless over his last two games and is due at the plate. Reynolds will face Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Emmet Sheehan, who allowed seven hits in his last start. The switch-hitting center fielder should tally at least one hit on Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani, over 7.5 strikeouts (-110)

Ohtani has a good matchup against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Sure, they have a lot of firepower in their lineup, but it hasn’t paid off just yet, and they’ve in particular struggled against righties. Jaime Barria, who started against San Diego on Monday, finished with five strikeouts in five innings. Ohtani is coming off back-to-back outings with at least 10 strikeouts. He should be able to punch out at least eight Padres on Tuesday.

Jesse Winker, over 0.5 hits (-165)

Winker will face the veteran Kyle Hendricks on Tuesday. He enters 10-for-26 against him in his career with three doubles, a home run and an RBI. Winker hasn’t had a great start to his first season with the Brew Crew hitting just .207 with one home run and 21 RBI. Still, he should be able to take advantage of seeing a familiar face on the mound and notch at least one hit in Tuesday’s game.