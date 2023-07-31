Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, July 31

While the MLB slate for Monday, July 31 only features 10 games, there are still plenty of solid prop bets to choose from. Here are three of our favorites, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, July 31

Taijuan Walker O4.5 strikeouts (+100)

Walker gets the nod tonight against the Marlins in a huge matchup between two teams scratching and clawing to try to get the third National League Wild Card, and I’m expecting him to step up to the occasion. Not only has he hit this total in two of his last four starts, but he also cleared this in both of his starts against the Marlins last season. While a lot has changed since then, he should be able to tally at least five strikeouts against a lineup that boasts some familiar faces.

Domingo German U17.5 outs recorded (+115)

German failed to clear it in both of his starts against the Rays earlier this season, and has only cleared it in three of his 13 career starts against the Rays. And while he cleared it in his last two starts, he allowed five and six runs in those starts, respectively, so he wasn’t the most efficient pitcher.

Bo Bichette O1.5 total bases (-115)

Bichette’s turned into a hit machine, having cleared this over in four of his last five games. Additionally, he’s cleared this line in three of the six games he’s played against the Orioles this year, and has a good matchup against Kyle Gibson, who allows nine hits per nine innings.