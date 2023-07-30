Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 30

There is a loaded baseball slate on hand for Sunday, July 30. Every team is scheduled to be in action, barring any inclement weather. The day starts with the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays playing at 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. The final game of the day pits the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. With plenty of action to choose from, here are our three favorite player props of the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, July 30

Anthony Santander, over 0.5 hits (-265)

Santander has alternated the games in which he gets hits over his last seven games. He went hitless on Saturday but has a good matchup against New York Yankees starter Luis Severino. Santander enters 3-for-8 with two home runs and four RBI against the righty and should tally at least one base knock on Sunday night.

Blake Snell, to record a win (+130)

Snell started the season off with a 1-6 record. He has turned his fortunes around on the mound and now is 7-8 and is considered one of the frontrunners in the NL Cy Young race. Snell has picked up a win in three of his last five appearances. Despite the Texas Rangers being a tough opponent on paper, the San Diego Padres have won both games in this series, outscoring the Rangers 11-1. If he can get that same run support, Snell should pick up another win.

Merrill Kelly, over 6.5 strikeouts (+125)

Kelly returned from a one-month stint on the injured list to face the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out five. Kelly last cleared this number against the Milwaukee Brewers in mid-June. He has at least seven strikeouts in three of his last six outings and should punch out seven hitters on Sunday.