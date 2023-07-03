Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, July 3

Monday means a lighter slate of games around MLB, with just 10 total contests on tap from 2:05 p.m. ET this afternoon to 10:10 p.m. ET this evening. That means fewer options for potential player props, but there’s always value to be found if you know where to look. Here are our three favorite MLB prop bets for Monday, July 3, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, July 3

Jose Altuve and Chas McCormick, to record a hit (-115)

Texas Rangers lefty Martin Perez has been awfully hittable this year, taking a 4.28 ERA and 1.42 WHIP into Monday’s matchup against the intrastate rival Houston Astros. Given Houston’s success against left-handers of late (their righty-heavy lineup is sixth in baseball in team wRC+ against left-handers since the start of June) and Perez’s career platoon splits (his .796 OPS allowed to righties is more than 150 points higher than his mark against lefties), let’s create a parlay around a couple of right-handed Astros bats who should be primed for big days at the plate.

As long-time divisional rivals, Houston is all-too-familiar with Perez, and there are several hitters with gaudy career numbers against the Texas lefty. Jose Altuve has been scorching of late, slashing .375/.483/.792 with three multi-hit games over his last six, and he’s hitting .281 (16-for-57) lifetime against Perez. Chas McCormick, meanwhile, his hit lefties for his entire career (.875 OPS) and his hitting .385 in 13 career at-bats against Perez. Both are great bets to record at least one hit on Monday.

Gavin Williams, under 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

One of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball, Williams has gotten off to an encouraging start to his MLB career — but he could be in for a rude awakening in his third Major League start on Monday. The big right-hander has gotten two dream matchups so far, first against the Oakland Athletics and then against the Kansas City Royals. Despite facing arguably the two weakest lineups in the game, he’s recorded just four and six strikeouts in those outings. Now he has to deal with an Atlanta Braves team that’s laying waste to everyone right now, with a 149 wRC+ since June 1 (21 points higher than any other team) and the league’s lowest strikeout rate against right-handers. Combine Williams’ inability to rack up whiffs so far with the likelihood that he won’t last too long and you’ve got a recipe for hitting this under.

Bryan Woo, over 5.5 strikeouts (-125)

It took a little time for Woo to get his feet under him after getting the call straight from Double-A last month, but the righty has been cooking with gas recently, with a 2.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 20.2 innings across his last four starts. He’s cleared this total in three of those four, with totals of 7, 9, 5 and 7, and he should make it four of five on Monday as he faces off against a San Francisco Giants lineup that has the fifth-highest K rate of any team in baseball over the last two weeks.