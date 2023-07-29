Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 29

For the second straight day, we’ve got a loaded slate in MLB, as all 30 teams are in action on Saturday, July 29. The day starts when the Angels take on the Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m., while the final game of the day will start at 9:10 p.m. when the Reds take on the Dodgers. With so many options, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, July 29

Nolan Arenado, O 1.5 total bases (+100)

Even if the Cardinals’ season hasn’t gone how they expected it, Arenado’s rebounded from a slow start to the season, and has looked more like himself over the past two months (.302 average in June, .318 in July). That, coupled with his .636 career batting average against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon, should lead to him having a big day at the plate today.

Javier Baez, U 0.5 hits (+165)

While Baez had a two-hit game yesterday, I’m fading him against the Marlins today. He’s 1-for-17 in his career against Miami starter Johnny Cueto, and has gone hitless is four of his last six games.

Paul Blackburn, O 1.5 walks (-135)

Not only has Blackburn cleared this line in three of his last four starts, but he’s also making his first career start at Coors Field. While the Rockies don’t walk a lot (7.4% walk rate), they’ll only need to see ball four twice for this to hit.