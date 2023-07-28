Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, July 28

After a light day on Thursday, there is a full slate of MLB games for Friday, July 28. The action gets started with the Detroit Tigers and the Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m. ET. The final game of the day pits the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. With so many options, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, July 28

Elly De La Cruz, over 0.5 hits (-260)

Despite De La Cruz's talent, the strikeout numbers are a little concerning. He went 1-for-4 in his last game with three strikeouts in the leadoff spot against the Milwaukee Brewers. Still, for this bet, he at least registered a hit. De La Cruz will face fellow rookie Bobby Miller on Friday night and should be able to tally at least one hit.

Logan Gilbert, over 5.5 strikeouts (+130)

Gilbert will make his 21st start of the season and enters with an 8-5 record with a 3.88 ERA. If this game were before the All-Star break, I would say that he would likely hit the under, but the Arizona Diamondbacks are slumping to begin the second half of the season. Gilbert has at least five strikeouts in four consecutive starts, with at least five punchouts in two of his last four. He should tally at least six strikeouts on Friday night.

Adam Duvall, over 0.5 hits (-210)

Duvall and the Boston Red Sox will take on San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb on Friday. Duvall is riding a three-game hit streak and heads into the matchup a career .250 hitter against Webb. Duvall is 3-for-12 with a double and two RBI. He should pick up at least one hit on Friday to continue his streak.