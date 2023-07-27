Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, July 27th

The baseball slate is light for Thursday, July 27. Several teams are traveling and getting ready for their respective weekend series, and only five games are scheduled for Thursday. Two of them are a doubleheader between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch for Game 1 set for 1:10 p.m. ET. With so few options, here are our favorite player prop bets for Thursday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, July 27th

Gabriel Arias over 0.5 hits (-120)

Arias heads into Thursday’s game 3-for-5 with two doubles in his career against Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease. After Cleveland traded away starting shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Arias got the start and picked up two hits. He should tally at least one hit on Thursday.

Kodai Senga over 5.5 strikeouts (-175)

This will be the second time that Senga has faced Washington this season. He took the loss back in April but still struck out seven over five innings. Senga fanned only three batters his last time out but was pulled after only 3.1 innings of work. Still, he has punched out at least six batters in six of his last seven starts and should be able to strike out at least six Nationals hitters on Thursday.

Dansby Swanson, over 0.5 hits (-275)

Swanson will face a familiar foe in St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas on Thursday. He enters 6-for-19 against the starting pitcher with two doubles, a home run and three RBI. Swanson went hitless in his last game, which ended a three-game streak where he tallied seven hits in 11 at-bats. He should start a new hitting streak Thursday by picking up at least one base knock.