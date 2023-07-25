Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, July 25

Every MLB team is set to be in action on Tuesday, July 25. This provides ample opportunities for those looking to place player prop bets. The games begin with the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers playing at 6:40 p.m. ET and wrap with the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers on ESPN+, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Tuesday’s schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, July 25

Aledmys Diaz over 0.5 hits (-150)

Diaz enters 3-for-9 in his career against San Francisco starter Alex Cobb. He is only hitting .207 this season and does enter after going hitless in his last two games. Still, with his performance against Cobb in the past, he has a favorable matchup to pick up a base hit on Tuesday.

Blake Snell to record a win (+105)

After starting the season 0-4, Snell has been able to make some adjustments. He heads into this start against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-8 record and a 2.67 ERA. Snell faced them on June 28 and allowed two earned runs on three hits over six innings of work while striking out 10. The bullpen fell apart that game, and I expect Snell to pitch just as well but end with a win on Tuesday.

Corbin Carroll over 0.5 hits (-235)

Carroll will face St. Louis Cardinals starter Steven Matz. The rookie will see the southpaw for the first time but is hitting .256 against lefties this year. Carroll went hitless in the series opener but is still slashing .280/.358/.543 and should pick up at least one hit on Tuesday.