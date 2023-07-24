Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, July 24

Monday means travel day around the Majors, as there will only be 10 games on tonight’s slate. That means fewer options to choose from for those looking for player prop bets, but don’t worry, there’s always value if you know where to look. Here are three of our favorite plays for Monday.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, July 24

Joey Votto and TJ Friedl, to record a hit (+100)

The Cincinnati Reds will be going up against Milwaukee Brewers righty Colin Rea on Monday, who they just lit up for five runs on seven hits in just 4.2 innings a couple of weeks ago. Cincy should be in for another big day at the plate tonight, and while there isn’t a ton of individual value to be found, let’s combine a couple of their best bets into a parlay. Votto has put up an .814 OPS since coming off the IL last month and is 3-for-7 lifetime against Rea, while Friedl is batting .292 on the season and has tallied multiple hits in consecutive games.

Jose Berrios, over 5.5 hits allowed (-110)

Berrios has been on a roll for the Toronto Blue Jays of late, but he’s about to run into the buzzsaw that is the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. L.A. has been the best offense in baseball by wRC+ this month, and they just got done dropping 31 runs (and 39 hits) on the Texas Rangers over the weekend. For as good as Berrios has been, the Jays typically let him work pretty deep into games, and that means more opportunities to give up hits — he’s cleared this number in three of his last five starts, none of which have come against a lineup as dangerous as the one he’ll face on Monday.

Patrick Corbin, over 5.5 strikeouts (+125)

I generally wouldn’t recommend any over involving Corbin except for earned runs, but the lefty has actually cleared this number in three of his past four starts. He also gets a dream matchup on Monday, as the Colorado Rockies have posted a whopping 30.6% strikeout rate against southpaws in July — a number that gets even higher away from Coors Field. With righties C.J. Cron and Kris Bryant nursing injuries and potentially being out of the lineup, that gives Corbin an even better chance of hitting this over.