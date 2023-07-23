 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 23

Teddy Ricketson takes you through their top MLB player prop bets on DraftKings for Sunday, July 23.

By Teddy Ricketson
Triston Casas #36 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a game against the New York Mets on July 22, 2023 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Sunday, July 23. The day begins with the San Diego Padres and the Detroit Tigers playing at 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. The day wraps with the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox featured in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here are our favorite player props for Sunday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, July 23

Triston Casas, over 0.5 hits (-230)

Casas has been tearing the cover off the ball against New York in this series, going 4-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI. The rookie hasn’t ever faced Carlos Carrasco, but the veteran pitcher is struggling this season and enters with a 3-3 record and a 5.35 ERA. Casas should continue his two-game hit streak by notching at least one hit on Sunday.

Cal Raleigh, over 0.5 hits (-140)

On Sunday, Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah has been bad this season and was sent all the way back to the team’s rookie affiliate to try and get right. His first start back looked better, but then in his last allowed four earned runs in just three innings. Raleigh had two hits in his last game and should tally another on Sunday.

Mike Moustakas, over 0.5 hits (-150)

Moustakas will face Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller who he has plenty of experience against. He heads into the matchup 6-for-15 with a double, home run and four RBI against the righty in his career. Moustakas is riding a two-game hit streak and should make it three with a base hit in the series finale.

