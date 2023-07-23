Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 23

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Sunday, July 23. The day begins with the San Diego Padres and the Detroit Tigers playing at 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. The day wraps with the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox featured in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here are our favorite player props for Sunday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, July 23

Triston Casas, over 0.5 hits (-230)

Casas has been tearing the cover off the ball against New York in this series, going 4-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI. The rookie hasn’t ever faced Carlos Carrasco, but the veteran pitcher is struggling this season and enters with a 3-3 record and a 5.35 ERA. Casas should continue his two-game hit streak by notching at least one hit on Sunday.

Cal Raleigh, over 0.5 hits (-140)

On Sunday, Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah has been bad this season and was sent all the way back to the team’s rookie affiliate to try and get right. His first start back looked better, but then in his last allowed four earned runs in just three innings. Raleigh had two hits in his last game and should tally another on Sunday.

Mike Moustakas, over 0.5 hits (-150)

Moustakas will face Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller who he has plenty of experience against. He heads into the matchup 6-for-15 with a double, home run and four RBI against the righty in his career. Moustakas is riding a two-game hit streak and should make it three with a base hit in the series finale.