Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 22

There is a loaded baseball slate on tap for Saturday, July 22. Every team will be in action today, including a doubleheader between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox as they finish their suspended game from Friday. This presents several opportunities for those looking to place player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our favorite player props for Saturday’s schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, July 22nd

Reid Detmers, over 6.5 strikeouts (-120)

The southpaw Detmers has a good matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He struck out six hitters in his last start. Four of his last seven outings finished with his tallying at least eight punchouts. Barring an implosion on the mound, Detmers should finish with at least seven strikeouts.

Kyle Tucker, over 0.5 hits (-260)

Another day, another article picking Tucker to tally a hit. He launched three home runs on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Tucker has yet to tally a hit in his career against Oakland Athletics starter Paul Blackburn who enters with a 1-2 record and a 5.48 ERA. Still, he has been on fire at the plate recently and should pick up at least one hit on Saturday.

Andrew Benintendi, under 1.5 hits (-230)

On Saturday, Benintendi will face a familiar foe in Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray. He heads into the game 8-for-20 in his career against the right-hander with a home run and three RBI. Benintendi picked up two hits on Friday, but I don’t think he logs back-to-back multi-hit games.