Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, July 21st

Major League Baseball will be back in action with a full day of games on Friday, July 21. Every team is scheduled to play, barring any inclement weather. This presents several options for those looking to place player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our favorite player props for Friday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yusei Kikuchi, over 5.5 strikeouts (-160)

Kikuchi will get the chance to face his former team on Friday. He has been a bright spot in the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation. Kikuchi has struck out at least six batters in four of his last six starts. He should be able to fan at least six batters in the series opener.

Kyle Tucker, over 0.5 hits (-255)

Tucker has been on a tear recently, tallying hits in six straight games. He has logged back-to-back games with a double and is crushing lefties. Tucker is slashing .351/.414/.544 against southpaws. On Friday, he should extend his streak with at least one hit against JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics.

Shohei Ohtani, to record a win (+125)

Ohtani enters the day with a 7-5 record and a 3.50 ERA. He and the Los Angeles Angels will face off against Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The lineup has often let him down in terms of run support, but given the matchup on Friday and their momentum from a series sweep of the New York Yankees, they should help Ohtani lockdown his eighth win of the season.