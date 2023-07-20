Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, July 20

We have made it a full week past the 2023 All-Star break. With Thursdays typically being a travel day, there are only 10 games scheduled for July 20. This limits your opportunities for player prop bets, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to be had. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Thursday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, July 20

Kyle Tucker, over 0.5 hits (-275)

Tucker won’t have a handedness matchup at the plate facing the southpaw Hogan Harris on Thursday. Still, this won’t be a problem, as the Houston Astros’ outfielder has dominated lefties this season. He is hitting .351 against left-handed pitching in 111 at-bats. Tucker should tally at least one hit on Thursday.

Marcus Stroman, to record a win (+150)

Stroman will face the St. Louis Cardinals for the third time this season on Thursday. So far, the games haven’t gone his way, as he has taken two losses. Still, he has allowed only five combined earned runs and just needs some run support. His days in a Chicago uniform could be numbered with the trade deadline looming, but I think he will pick up his 11th win of the year on Thursday.

Tyler Glasnow, over 7.5 strikeouts (-155)

Glasnow will make his second start of the season against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. He struck out seven over only 4.1 innings of work last time, allowing six earned runs. Glasnow has settled down since that outing and should be able to fan at least eight if he can pitch at least five innings.