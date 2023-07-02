Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 2

The baseball slate for Sunday, July 2 is a loaded one, with every team expected to be in action, weather permitting. The games begin with the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles getting underway at 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. The day wraps up with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets facing off in this week's edition of Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. With so many options, here are our favorite player prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, July 2nd

Thairo Estrada, under 1.5 hits (-280)

Estrada and the Giants will face New York starter David Peterson on Sunday night. The Giants’ second baseman enters 3-for-7 in his career against Peterson. I do think that he logs a hit in the game, but I don’t think he gets two. Estrada has picked up more than one hit just once in the last two weeks and should hit the under on Sunday.

Zac Gallen, to record a win (+150)

Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks match up against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Reid Detmers on Sunday. The Diamondbacks’ ace goes into the game with a 10-2 record and a 3.02 ERA. He has won three consecutive games and four of his last six starts. The Angels have started playing to their potential and could present a tough matchup, but I still think Gallen will notch another victory.

Jonah Heim, over 0.5 hits (-155)

The Texas Rangers' catcher will face Houston Astros rookie Shawn Dubin to begin the game Sunday. Dubin has come out of the pen to begin his career and will be making his first career start. Through five innings, he has allowed six earned runs on nine hits. Heim went 3-for-4 with two doubles on Saturday and should log at least one hit on Sunday. His switch-hitting ability will benefit him if it does turn into a bullpen day for Houston.