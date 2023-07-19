Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, July 19

The MLB is back in action on Wednesday, July 19th with every team scheduled to be in action, barring inclement weather. The games begin at 12:35 p.m. ET as the Cleveland Guardians take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The day wraps with the Minnesota Twins facing the Seattle Mariners, with first pitch set at 9:40 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite player props for Wednesday’s schedule.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, July 19th

Luis Castillo under 7.5 strikeouts (+105)

Castillo and the Mariners will face Kenta Maeda and the Twins. This will be the third game of a four-game series, with the teams splitting the first two. So far, the Mariners starter has notched five punchouts (George Kirby) and four strikeouts (Bryan Woo). Castillo has had at least eight strikeouts only six times in his 19 starts, and the last one came on June 9.

Spencer Torkelson under 1.5 hits (-215)

Torkelson was a menace on Tuesday, tormenting the Kansas City Royals’ pitching staff. He went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI. This was just his third multi-hit game of the month and his seventh since June 1. He has never faced KC starter Ryan Yarbrough who could end up eating some innings or could be pulled early in favor of a bullpen day for the Royals. Either way, he should still end with fewer than two hits on Wednesday.

Justin Verlander to record a win (+105)

Verlander is being tossed around in trade rumors, but I think he will pick up a win on Wednesday as long as he takes the mound for New York. The Mets have vastly underperformed this season but have a good matchup against the Chicago White Sox. It took scoring 11 runs, but New York took the series opener on Tuesday. The Mets need to provide Verlander with some early run support, but he should tally a victory on Wednesday.