Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, July 18

After a light schedule yesterday, Tuesday’s MLB slate is chock-full of games, which means there are plenty of prop bets to pick from. Here are three of our favorites from today’s slate, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, July 18th

Anthony DeSclafani, O 3.5 strikeouts (+105)

While DeSclafani didn’t clear this line in his final two starts before going on the injured list, all signs point towards him returning with a vengeance tonight against a free-swinging Reds team (23.5% strikeout rate). DeSclafani admitted that part of the reason he went on the IL was that he was running on fumes, so I’m expecting him to look more like how he did at the beginning of the year when he cleared this line in his first five starts of the year.

Bryce Harper, O 1.5 hits (+175)

As a longtime denizen of the National League East, Harper knows a thing or two about Julio Teheran, another National League mainstay who is starting tonight for the Brewers. Not only does Harper have a .404 average with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 47 career at-bats against Teheran, but he also has complied two hits in six of the 10 games he’s played in July.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, U 0.5 hits (+155)

While Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in the past two games, he hit .143 over the Yankees' last five games and is 1-for-10 in his career off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. The Angels pitching staff should have no trouble keeping him out of the hit column today.