Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 15

Inclement weather on Friday night has resulted in an absolutely loaded MLB slate on Saturday, with two doubleheaders — three, if you want to count the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals finishing their postponed game from yesterday — and 17 games on the docket. That means plenty of opportunities for those looking for MLB player props, and here are our three favorite plays of the day.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, July 15th

Clarke Schmidt, under 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Schmidt’s been fine enough in the back of the New York Yankees’ rotation, but he hasn’t been racking up many Ks: The righty has a 24th-percentile whiff rate and 45th-percentile strikeout rate, and he’s fallen short of this number in seven of his last nine starts. As if that weren’t compelling enough, he has to make his first career start at Coors Field on Saturday night, a place that not only affects how fly balls carry but also affects how much (or how little) breaking balls move. There are simply too many trends working against Schmidt to back him here at almost even odds.

Alex Cobb, over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

Cobb, however, has a bunch of trends at his back at the very same strikeout number. The San Francisco Giants righty has cleared this total in six of his last seven starts, and he has a dream matchup on Saturday against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh has been the second-worst offense in all of baseball since the start of July, with the league’s fifth-highest strikeout rate over that span. Cobb should have no trouble reaching at least five Ks.

Willy Adames, over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Cincinnati Reds rookie Andrew Abbott has been largely sensational to start his career, but the Milwaukee Brewers had his number in his most recent outing, touching up the lefty for six runs on nine hits in just 4.1 innings of work. At the head of that attack was Adames, who went 2-for-5 with three RBI. The shortstop has been heating up of late, slashing .308/.333/.744 since July 1 — with four multi-hit games and just one hitless game in that span. In a repeat matchup with Abbott at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, he’s a great bet for at least one extra-base hit on Saturday.