Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 30

The baseball slate for Friday, June 30 is loaded with every team projected to be in action. This gives you ample opportunities to find the best player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our three favorite plays for Friday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, June 30

Shane McClanahan, to record a win (+120)

McClanahan has been dealing with a slight back injury, but it didn’t require a stint on the injured list, as he’s set to return on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners after a few extra day of rest. Outside of the start where he got hurt, McClanahan had won three games in a row. If he can get some run support early, he should be able to notch his 12th win of the season against a mediocre Mariners lineup.

Javier Baez, under 1.5 hits (-185)

Don’t get me wrong, I think Baez tallies a hit on Friday, but I am wary of taking him to tally two. Detroit’s shortstop is 2-for-4 in limited work against Colorado Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Baez is just hitting .227 this season but is coming off a two-hit game. Still, I think he finishes with fewer than two hits on Friday as he has only 19 multi-hit games out of the 76 that he has played.

Andrew McCutchen, over 0.5 hits (-195)

There are rumblings that McCutchen could be a trade target for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the deadline this year. For now, he will focus on taking on the Milwaukee Brewers and veteran starter Freddy Peralta. McCutchen enters a career 4-for-6 against Peralta with two doubles and an RBI. He enters riding a six-game hitting streak and should push it to seven games on Friday.