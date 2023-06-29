Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, June 29th

With some teams getting the day off to travel, the MLB slate for Thursday, June 29 MLB is a little truncated. Still, there are plenty of player prop bets to chose from, and these are our favorite three.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, June 29

Chase Anderson O3.5 earned runs allowed (+110)

Anderson’s in the midst of a horrible month (10.13 ERA in June) and is coming off starts where he allowed seven and nine earned runs, respectively. Not only will be he pitching at Coors Field, but five Dodgers have more than 10 at-bats against Anderson, so he likely won’t be fooling anyone. He should get rocked early.

Taijuan Walker O4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Walker’s only allowed two runs over his last four starts (26 innings), and has cleared this line in all four of those starts. While Aaron Nola only struck out four Cubs in his start yesterday, the Cubs struck out 10 times as a whole, so there’s some definite swing and miss in their lineup.

Brandon Drury U0.5 hits (+150)

While Drury’s coming off a three-hit game and is a career .287 hitter against right-handed pitchers, he’s 0-for-5 against White Sox starter Lance Lynn in his career, and went 0-for-4 against Michael Kopach on Tuesday. I don’t see him doing any damage against Lynn.