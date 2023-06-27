Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, June 27

There is a loaded baseball slate for Tuesday, June 27, as every team is scheduled to be in action. This presents a plethora of options when looking to make player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Tuesday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, June 27

Jose Ramirez over 1.5 total bases (-125)

Ramirez has a favorable matchup against the Kansas City Royals and starter Brady Singer on Tuesday. He enters 7-for-16 against Singer in his career with a double, two home runs and eight RBI. Ramirez went hitless in the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, but this matchup is too good to pass up.

Shohei Ohtani to record a win (+110)

Ohtani continues to be at the mercy of his batting order when he takes the pound. In his last start, he allowed just one run and still wound up with his third loss of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a good matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday and should notch his seventh win of the season if he can get help from the lineup.

Andrew Abbott under 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Abbott has been dealing for Cincinnati and is one of the lone bright spots among the starting pitching staff. He enters with a 3-0 record and a 1.14 ERA. Abbott struck out 10 his last time out and, through four starts, has at least six strikeouts in two outings. Baltimore only struck out twice against Cincy’s starter on Monday and five times overall in the game. Abbott has another chance to be good on Tuesday, but he can still be efficient and tally fewer than six strikeouts.