Picks, predictions for every series in Divisional round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The Wild Card round wasted little time, with all four best-of-three series ending in two-game sweeps on Wednesday. Now the postseason really starts cooking on Saturday, with four Game 1 matchups in the Divisional round beginning with the Rangers at the Orioles at 1:00 p.m. ET. Before the ALDS and NLDS get rolling, though, it’s time to make some picks: Which teams have the best chances of getting one step closer to the World Series, and who will be sent home? Here are our predictions for each Divisional series.

American League predictions

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

I’ll be the first to admit that I was wrong about Texas, who got two excellent outings from Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi while their lineup grinded out tough at-bats one through nine. (Or maybe I was just wrong about the Rays, who looked like they didn’t really want to be playing postseason baseball.) As encouraging a performance as that was, though, I still can’t pull the trigger on the upset here.

Baltimore has the horses offensively to go toe-to-toe with the Rangers — much like Texas, there are precious few easy outs among this unit, and Gunnar Henderson/Adley Rutschman/Cedric Mullins/Anthony Santander ranks up there with anyone’s heart of the order. It’s a weird thing to say, but I also think I have a bit more faith in the O’s pitching staff; they felt like a question mark for much of the year, but at this point Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and John Means are an underrated trio, one that I probably prefer to Montgomery, Eovaldi (whose continued health remains an x-factor) and some combination of Dane Dunning, Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez. The Orioles also have a Felix Bautista-shaped hole in the back end of their bullpen, but Texas has precious few trustworthy arms themselves past Aroldis Chapman. This is a very evenly-matched series, with advantages to be found only on the margins, so I’ll opt for the starting pitching I trust more and the team with home field.

Winner: Orioles in 5

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

Here, however, I am taking the upset. Maybe I’m reading too much into how Houston finished the season; Justin Verlander and Cristian Javier seemed to have things straightened out in their most recent starts, after all, and the star power of Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman is hard to bet against. But this team still went just 14-13 over its last 27 games, and its rotation could revert back to being a question mark very quickly — after Framber Valdez and Verlander, it’s hard to really know what you’re getting from Javier, J.P. France and Hunter Brown.

Minnesota, on the other hand, has probably the best collection of starting pitching remaining in the postseason, plus Jhoan Duran anchoring possibly the best bullpen (at least this side of Philadelphia). Yes, Houston will present a stiffer test than the Blue Jays, but Pablo Lopez, Sonny Gray and Co. totally silenced Toronto’s bats in the Wild Card round, and that sort of pitching is the great equalizer in October. It’s hard to believe that we’ll get all chalk among these four series, and Minnesota’s staff — plus the boom-or-bust nature of Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa and the possibly returning Byron Buxton — makes me think they could pull a shocker if a a bounce or two goes their way.

Winner: Twins in 4

National League predictions

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

There’s a chance this is recency bias; we haven’t seen Atlanta in a week, and the nation was just reminded over the past couple of days how difficult it is to go into Citizens Bank Park and get a win. Still, I can’t shake the feeling that the Phillies are about to do it again, for reasons that go beyond October devil magic.

The Braves went just 16-13 over their last 29 games, and their pitching was genuinely a problem: Atlanta had the sixth-worst starters’ ERA in baseball in September at 5.77. Some of that was certainly easing up on the gas with the division and No. 1 seed more or less wrapped up, but there’s still real cause for concern here; Spencer Strider remains prone to random blowups, Max Fried and Charlie Morton have spent the last couple of weeks on the IL and Bryce Elder had a 5.11 ERA in the second half.

Of course, the Braves can outslug just about anybody, but they might actually have to in this series, and that’s a risky way to play — a couple cold days, or a run of bad BABIP luck, and all of a sudden you’re going home. That’s especially true given how dangerous Philly’s pitching staff is looking right now. Wheeler is as good as it gets, and Nola turned back the clock with his dominant Wild Card effort. But that’s just the tip of the spear: The Phils have a ton of bulk depth (Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and Cristopher Sanchez are all viable options to start a game or piggyback off of each other in whatever combination Rob Thomson thinks best) and a bullpen so deep that they sailed through the first round hardly having to use legit high-leverage options like Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm. When Orion Kerkering is your 12th arm, you’re in pretty good shape, and it’s not hyperbole to argue that Philly has the best bullpen remaining in the postseason.

All of which is to say that Philly has the pitching to keep themselves in this series rather than getting buried by an avalanche of Atlanta homers, and if that’s the case it remains to be seen whether this Braves staff can hold up under playoff pressure.

Winner: Phillies in 5

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Alas, even I can’t call for the upset here. Arizona deserves their spot in this round; they didn’t buckle under the pressure and pressed every single advantage, proving just a bit deeper and more opportunistic than the Brewers. Still, their rotation is nothing but question marks behind Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, the former of whom won’t be able to go until Game 2 at the earliest — Game 3 if the D-backs don’t want to push him on three days’ rest.

That feels like a recipe for disaster against a Dodgers lineup that seems a bit thin behind Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman but has been able to play matchups excellently all year long. The Dodgers have rotation questions of their own — will Clayton Kershaw’s health hold up, will rookies like Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan be able to thrive in October — but this is simply a much deeper team that should handle business unless things get wacky.

Winner: Dodgers in 4