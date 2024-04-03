Missin Curfew breaks down Josh Doan’s NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes

The beginning of April is a busy time in sports. The NFL Draft is less than a month away, March Madness is heading to the Final Four, and the NHL’s regular season is winding down. Teams are running out of time to make their playoff pushes and heading into the scheduled games for Wednesday, April 3, seven teams have clinched a playoff berth.

Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien are back with another episode of Missin’ Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network. The duo begins this episode with a recap of what’s happening in the sports world. They discuss the start of the MLB season and preview March Madness’ Final Four.

Upshall and O’Brien move to the NHL and start the discussion by applauding Corey Perry, tallying 1300 games played in his career. In another milestone, they talk about Arizona Coyotes rookie Josh Doan’s debut in the NHL. The winger already has five points through three games.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews heads into Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with 98 points, including a league-leading 62 goals. Including Wednesday, he has eight games left in the regular season to try and hit 70 goals. Matthews is highly unlikely to catch Wayne Gretzky who has the record with 92 in the 1981-1982 season. Still, Matthews getting to 70 would be the most goals scored since 1993.

