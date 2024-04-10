Missin Curfew previews The Masters, talks Maple Leafs, Brady Tkachuk, more

On the latest episode of the Missin Curfew podcast, presented by DraftKings Network, Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall get off the ice and onto the green. The Masters 2024 is coming up with the first round beginning on Thursday and running through the weekend. Upshall and O’Brien look at how Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy might do at Augusta this year.

Getting back on the ice, the two former NHLers look at the Toronto Maple Leafs play down the stretch with center Auston Matthews’ pursuit of 70 goals. With five games remaining entering play Wednesday, Matthews is up to 66 goals on the season. It’s the most goals in a season by an active player since Alex Ovechkin scored 65 in 2007-08.

Other topics in the episode include Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen’s resurgence this season. Andersen has only played in 15 games this season because of injuries. He’s 12-2-0 with a 1.83 GAA and .931 SV% in those appearances and is in good form entering the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The gang also looks at Brady Tkachuk’s 16-hit performance against the New Jersey Devils last week.

