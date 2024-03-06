NHL Trade Deadline Preview: Missin Curfew talks deadline, Sidney Crosby, more

The NHL trade deadline mostly goes unnoticed, but that doesn’t mean some big names won’t be moved. Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien preview the upcoming NHL trade deadline on the latest episode of Missin’ Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network. The duo breaks down whether they think the Pittsburgh Penguins will move Sidney Crosby.

On the one hand, the Pens are rebuilding and need to generate a spark for the future, and Crosby isn’t getting closer and closer to retirement. On the other, he has been with the franchise for so long that it would be uncomfortable to see him wearing any other sweater before he hangs up the skates. Pittsburgh drafted Crosby with the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. He has played in 1,250 career games and has tallied 582 goals and 983 assists for 1,565 total points. What the Penguins could ask for the future Hall of Famer remains to be seen, but it could be the end of an era at the trade deadline.

In an episode last week, O’Brien and Upshall discussed whether or not New York Ranger forward Matt Rempe is fighting too much to begin his career. Rempe dropped the gloves again and recently fought Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves. He gets added to Rempe’s opponent list of Matt Martin of the New York Islanders, Nic Deslauriers of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Mathieu Olivier. The difference with his fight with Reaves was that he waited until later in the game, as the previous three were on his first shift.

Other topics covered in this episode include where Noah Hanifin could be traded, Miikka Kiprusoff having his jersey retired by the Calgary Flames, and Sheldon Keefe struggling.

Show Breakdown

VIDEO