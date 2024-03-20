Missin Curfew discusses Flyers HC John Tortorella scratching captain Sean Couturier

Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien are back with another episode of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network. The duo covers a ton of information and stories from around the NHL in this episode, including arguably the biggest story of late with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella’s surprisingly healthy scratching captain Sean Couturier.

The Philly center was absent from the team’s game on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers were able to come away with a 4-3 victory, ending a two-game skid, but the lack of Couturier on the ice was a surprise. He wasn’t expected to miss the game, and Tortorella avoided questions about the move during post-game media availability.

Couturier has the sixth-most points on the Flyers but has only netted one goal over his last 27 games. The center responded that the team must have felt like they put the best lineup forward in Tuesday’s game and that he will work to get back in soon.

The Flyers sitting their captain to put together a better lineup shows how important wins are at this stage of the season. Teams are making their pushes to the playoffs, and the Missin Curfew hosts believe that the Washington Capitals are firmly in the hunt. They are riding a three-game win streak and are only one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild Card spot.

O’Brien and Upshall also cover Brady Tkachuk completing three straight seasons with at least 30 goals, Connor Brown scoring his first goal, and how Bowen Byram is doing since being traded to the Buffalo Sabres.

