Missin Curfew breaks down winners, losers of 2024 NHL trade deadline

The NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone. The biggest moves of this year’s trade deadline include the Carolina Hurricanes acquiring LW Jake Guentzel and the Vegas Golden Knights landing D Noah Hanifin.

Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall are back with another episode of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network. They discuss all the relevant moves and fallout from the trade deadline. Overall, O’Brien thinks it was a great deadline and named the Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Golden Knights as winners. Upshall adds the Winnipeg Jets as a winner, saying they did what they needed to for a late-season push. O’Brien comes back and adds the Tampa Bay Lightning as a winner due to their improvements on defense.

It feels like Missin Curfew episodes now come with updates on Matt Rempe’s latest fights, and this episode is no different. The tandem recaps Rempe’s latest bout with New Jersey Devils D Kurtis MacDermid. They also talk about Rempe possibly having a new opponent out there, as Sam Carrick fought in his first career game.

O’Brien and Upshall also talk about Brad Richards going into the Tampa Bay Lightning Hall of Fame, John Tortorella’s two-game suspension and Valeri Nichushkin heading back to Colorado.

