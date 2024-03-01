Jay Feaster joins Missin Curfew to discuss NHL trade deadline and GM role

The NHL trade deadline is set for Friday, March 8. With just a week to go, teams are already starting to make moves to improve their rosters for a playoff push. The Calgary Flames sent defender Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars in a three-team trade with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall are back with another episode of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network. They begin this episode by talking about some of the trades that have been made to this point in the season. The duo talks about Tanev heading to the Stars and how that arguably fills Dallas’ biggest need.

The tandem talks about the woes of the Arizona Coyotes as they have dropped their 13th game in a row. They could be sellers at the trade deadline but at least need to look into doing something different as they sit in second-to-last place in the Central Division.

Former Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Jay Feaster joins this episode of Missin Curfew. The trio talks about his rise of the ranks through hockey front offices and how he got his start in Tampa Bay. They look at the trade deadline and talk about what it’s like being a GM during this part of the season.

Show Breakdown

VIDEO

Watch Missin Curfew every Wednesday and Friday from 4-5 p.m. ET on the Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNetwork.com. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts as well as YouTube for video. Follow the show on X at @missincurfew as well as Shane at @ShaneOBrien55 and Scottie at @ScottieUpshall.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!