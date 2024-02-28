Is Rangers F Matt Rempe fighting too much? Missin Curfew weighs in on latest episode

Fighting is a big part of hockey. It can be a way to get into your opponent’s head or to get revenge if your teammate took a cheap shot. A win in a fist fight could ignite your team’s bench and provide a needed spark for momentum. A loss, however, could demoralize your team and keep you off the ice while you serve your penalty.

Knowing when to fight is an acquired skill in the NHL. Being an enforcer is no easy task, but the New York Rangers 6 ft. 7 forward is taking up the mantle with pride. He fought on his first career shift and has now been in four fights in only five games. Missin Curfew hosts Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall debate whether or not the 21-year-old rookie is fighting too much.

The tandem moves the conversation to Patrick Kane’s return to Chicago. The veteran wing spent over 15 seasons with the Blackhawks and returned for the first time on Sunday with the Detroit Red Wings. His new team secured the 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks and he picked up the game-winning goal as well as an assist. It’s been a busy week for Chicago as they also retired Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey.

O’Brien and Upshall also cover Cody Hodgson’s return to the NHL after an eight-year absence, the Winnipeg Jets struggling to fill the stadium and predict that Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba will be traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

