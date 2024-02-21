Missin Curfew recaps NY/NJ Stadium Series game, Jaromir Jagr’s jersey retirement

The NHL Stadium Series returned this month, and for the first time since 2016, there was more than one game played. On February 17, the New Jersey Devils took down the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3, and the next day, the New York Rangers beat the New York Islanders 6-5 in overtime. Both games were held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is accustomed to hosting both the New York Giants and the New York Jets during the NFL season.

Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall return with another episode of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network. O’Brien begins the episode by talking about what it was like being at the recent UFC 298 PPV that was held at the Honda Center. The tandem recaps the recent Genesis Invitational, including updates on Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

They shift the conversation to hockey and stick with Auston Matthews, and the season he is having. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ center has 73 points with 49 goals and 24 assists in 53 games this season. He has 10 more goals than the next-highest player in the league and is on pace for a whopping 75. If Matthews pulls off that feat, it would be the most goals scored in a season since Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne scored 76 goals apiece in the 1992-93 season. The 75 goals would also be the eighth-most scored in a single season ever.

Matt Rempe, 21, had a memorable debut for the New York Rangers. After New York wing Blake Wheeler suffered a season-ending leg injury, the rookie was called up. He debuted during the Stadium Series and, within minutes, dropped the gloves and fought New York Islander Matt Martin. Rempe, who is 6-foot-7, waited a solid 89 seconds before dropping the gloves.

O’Brien and Upshall recap the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks combining for 17 goals, with three separate players finishing with hat tricks. They also cover the Pittsburgh Penguins retiring Jaromir Jag’s number and Connor Bedard’s much-needed return for the Chicago Blackhawks.

