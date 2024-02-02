Ty, Tristan Gretzky join the Missin Curfew podcast from Gretzky’s Basement

The Missin Curfew podcast — hosted by Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien — hit the road to broadcast from The Great One Wayne Gretzky’s basement on the latest episode of the show.

The Great One’s sons, Ty and Tristan Gretzky, are interviewed by Upshall and O’Brien and discuss a litany of topics from growing up as Wayne’s kids, some of their most famous (and infamous) interactions with celebrities, designing a Wayne Gretzky jersey and starting their own careers.

The guys also discuss the Elias Lindholm-Andrei Kuzmenko trade between Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

Listen or watch the full Missin Curfew podcast episode below.

