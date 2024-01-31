Missin Curfew previews NHL All-Star Weekend, discusses Oilers 16-game win streak

Sometimes, a head coaching change is all you need to get a struggling team back on track. The Edmonton Oilers began the season 3-9-1 and the front office deemed that was way too far below expectations. They fired Jay Woodcroft and hired Kris Knoblauch. Since this move, Edmonton has gone 26-6-0 and heads into the All-Star break riding a 16-game win streak.

Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall are back with another episode of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network. The hosts begin the episode looking at the upcoming All-Star break. They preview All-Star weekend while also adding in what it is like from a player’s perspective having the time off in the middle of the season.

The tandem then looks at the midseason turnaround for the Oilers. They discuss the Columbus Blue Jackets winning 16 straight in the 2016-17 season and compare the two teams. They discuss the huge eight-year, $49.6 million extension that the Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Owen Tippett to this week.

Other things covered in this episode include an update on the NFL Playoffs, Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher getting suspended five games, and Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk fighting against the New York Rangers.

