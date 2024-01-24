Missin Curfew discusses Islanders hiring Patrick Roy, Corey Perry signing with Oilers

Patrick Roy has been hired as the new head coach for the New York Islanders. He replaces Lane Lambert who was the head coach for New York for a season and a half. Things looked promising when he led the Isles to a 42-31-9 record last season, with a playoff berth. They lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York was 19-15-11 at the time Lambert was let go, in the thick of the Wild Card race in the East. If it wasn’t for the loser point and the 11 overtime losses, the Isles would likely be fighting to stay in contention. In fact, the Islanders led the league in overtime losses, with two more than the next team.

Missin Curfew discusses Roy’s qualifications of coaching the Islanders. He spent three years coaching the Colorado Avalanche from 2013-16 and went 130-92-24 with a playoff berth in the 2013-14 season. Since then, he had been coaching the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL for the past five seasons.

This wasn’t the only notable transaction in the last week as the Edmonton Oilers signed former Chicago Blackhawks winger Corey Perry. The 38-year-old was suddenly cut from the Blackhawks lasty November when they terminated his contract. There was an internal investigation conducted, and he was cut from the team. Still, only two months later, Edmonton has a new wing to rotate into its lines.

Upshall and O’Brien also talk about the apparent end of Sports Illustrated, the results from the NFL’s Divisional round and UFC 297 and discuss how good the Vancouver Canucks D is.

